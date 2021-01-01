Look: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Posts Message Before Rose Bowl

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff at the Rose Bowl.

Alabama, the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff, is scheduled to take on No. 4 Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday afternoon. The Crimson Tide enter the game against the Fighting Irish as big favorites.

Mac Jones and the Crimson Tide’s offense is a major reason why.

Alabama has absolutely dominated its defensive opponents throughout the 2020 season. Jones, a Heisman Trophy finalist, is one half of the best connection in college football. His top wide receiver, DeVonta Smith, is also a Heisman Trophy finalist. Jones and Smith have connected for an insane amount of production in 2020.

Today, Jones and Co. will look to pour it on against the Fighting Irish.

Alabama will have some fans in attendance at the Rose Bowl – which was moved from California to Texas so fans could attend.

Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, posted a heartwarming message before kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Alabama will need some big games from Jones to win the national championship, but the Crimson Tide quarterback has given fans plenty of reasons to expect that.

Kickoff between Alabama and Notre Dame is scheduled for 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.