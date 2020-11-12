College Football World Reacts To Insane MAC Game Ending

MACtion was alive and well on Wednesday night. Western Michigan beat Toledo in one of the craziest college football finishes you’ll ever see.

With just 2:54 left in the game, Toledo’s Bryant Koback punched in a touchdown from four yards out to push the Rockets’ lead to 38-28. The score capped an impressive 14-play, 65 yard drive that ate up over six minutes. A Western Michigan comeback certainly wasn’t impossible, but the way it played out was very close to being so.

The Broncos needed 2:09 to move 70 yards in 11 plays, capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Eleby. That should have set WMU up to be able to tie the game with a field goal, but Thiago Kapps missed the extra point. Toledo led 38-34 with 45 seconds left.

Kapps quickly made up for it as Western Michigan recovered his onside kick. Eleby completed three straight passes of 11-plus yards to move the Broncos deep into Rockets territory. On 1st-and-goal from the nine, he appeared to spike the ball to stop he clock, before throwing to a wide-open Jaylen Hall for a trick play, game-winning touchdown.

Toledo’s win probability was well over 99-percent after going up 38-28, per ESPN. Losing the way they did is basically unfathomable.

Diehard college football fans love their weeknight MACtion games, and the MAC really delivered last night.

This Toledo-Western Michigan game has been peak MACtion (Broncos need a TD because they missed the extra point on their previous score) pic.twitter.com/kzt76fHYaX — Marc Malkoskie (@marcmalkoskie) November 12, 2020

End of #TOLvsWMU: Up 3, Toledo converts 4th&11 after broken marker measurement, @TomLuginbill calls “Ballgame” After Tol goes up 10,WMU scores TD w/ :45 left, misses XPT WMU recovers onside kick & throws TD pass w/ :19 left on well-executed fake spike to win 38-34 #MACtion pic.twitter.com/Kzz2KEwfLt — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) November 12, 2020

You don’t always have to wait until Saturday for your college football fix. There are some incredibly wacky games during these MAC weeknight duels. With the schedule this year, the majority of MAC games will be during the week as well.

Western Michigan moves to 2-0 with the dramatic win, while Toledo falls to 1-1.