Video: First Play Of MAC Season Opener Is Going Viral

Maction is back, baby!

The college football world is thrilled for the return of Wednesday night MAC football, which we’re getting for the first time this evening. There are six conference games on the schedule for tonight, with a couple already kicking off.

One kicked off in truly epic Maction fashion.

Akron attempted an onside kick on the first play of its season. Seriously. The Zips decided to surprise their opponent, Western Michigan, with an onside kick to start the game. It worked – almost. Akron recovered its onside kick, but the play was called back due to penalty.

While that’s unfortunate, it was still a pretty thrilling start to what will hopefully be an epic season of MAC football.

“On their first play of the season, Akron went for an onside kick that was called back due to a flag. Welcome back, MACtion,” ESPN’s college football account tweeted. Here’s the play:

On their first play of the season, Akron went for an onside kick that was called back due to a flag. Welcome back, MACtion 🍿 pic.twitter.com/GOtFKLaM5U — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 4, 2020

It doesn’t get much better than that, folks.

Here’s a full look at tonight’s schedule:

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m. E.T.

Akron vs. Western Michigan, 6 p.m. E.T.

Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m. E.T. on ESPN2

Central Michigan vs. Ohio, 7 p.m. E.T. on ESPN

Miami (Ohio) vs. Ball State, 7 p.m. E.T. on CBS Sports Network

Toledo vs. Bowling Green 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPNU

Enjoy your Maction, everyone.