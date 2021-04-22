On Thursday afternoon, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a change to overtime rules for the 2021 football season.

According to the new rule, teams will be required to run a 2-point conversion play after a touchdown when a game reaches a second overtime period. That’s a change from the previous rule, which required teams to go for a 2-point attempt after the third overtime period.

But that’s not all. If the game reaches a third overtime, teams will be forced to run alternating 2-point plays, instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. The previous rule forced teams to use 2-point plays in the fifth overtime period.

College football teams now will be required to attempt 2-point conversions in the second overtime period of games, not the third. Other rule changes here: https://t.co/RKCAVeqLyr — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 22, 2021

According to a statement from the NCAA, the move was done to limit playing time for the players.

“This rules change is being made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and bring the game to a quicker conclusion,” the statement read. “Teams can still choose whether to kick the point after touchdown or run a 2-point conversion play during the first overtime period.”

College football overtime has produced a few wild games over the past few years. Not too long ago, the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies played to seven overtimes – which sparked a rule change at the time.