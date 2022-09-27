Major College Football Week 5 Game Moved Due To Hurricane Ian

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The threat of Hurricane Ian will lead to changes in this week's sports schedule.

As announced Tuesday morning, the game between South Carolina and South Carolina State will move from Saturday afternoon to Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Television coverage will be determined later.

“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule."

The game will still take place at Williams-Brice Stadium, which will honor all tickets issued for Saturday. However, a scheduled reunion for the 2010-13 South Carolina football teams has been postponed.

The school will continue to monitor the weather in case further changes are necessary.

It's not the only college football game affected by Hurricane Ian. Saturday's matchup between USF and East Carolina will relocate from Tampa Bay to Boca Raton at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The NFL may also need to move its Sunday Night Football game between from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs away from Raymond James Stadium. Per USA Today's Jarrett Bell, the league could relocate the game to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, as the Minnesota Vikings are playing the New Orleans Saints in London this Sunday.