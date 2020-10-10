The Spun

Major Officiating Controversy At The End Of Arkansas vs. Auburn

Auburn QB Bo Nix at the end of the game.ESPN.

Auburn, the No. 13 team in the country, held off upset-minded Arkansas on Saturday night thanks to a late game-winning field goal.

The game’s finish was not without controversy, though.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix appeared to fumble the ball prior to the game-winning field goal. He attempted to spike the ball, but he bobbled the snap. Nix then recovered the ball and spiked it backwards.

Most of the college football world thinks that should have been a fumble. However, the Tigers retained possession of the football after the replay review.

The college football world thinks Arkansas was shafted here.

I don’t understand how that’s not a fumble for Auburn. Someone who is a referee pls define that rule for me,” ESPN’s Marty Smith tweeted.

“How is this not a fumble??? Arkansas just got HOOOOOOOOOOSED…” Jim Weber tweeted, showing a replay of the apparent fumble.

“How is that not an Auburn fumble? Nix never had control of the snap, then threw ball backward into the ground. You can’t assume anything about intending to clock the ball,” college football writer Matt Hayes added.

What do we think – clear fumble or not?

Alas, Auburn got the win, improving to 2-1 on the season, while Arkansas dropped to 1-2.


