Major Top 10 Team, Playoff Hopeful Loses Season-Opener In Heartbreaking Fashion

It took just a few hours for the Pac-12's slim College Football Playoff hopes to vanish.

Hours after No. 11 Oregon was taken to the woodshed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Utah falls at the hands of the unranked Florida Gators at The Swamp.

The Utah Utes found themselves in the red-zone trailing 29-26 with less than a minute remaining when quarterback Cam Rising threw a costly interception. Florida went on to kneel the ball and run the clock out.

A significant win in Billy Napier's Florida debut and costly loss for Utah and the Pac-12.

"FLORIDA SEALS THE WIN OVER NO. 7 UTAH WITH THIS INT IN THE END ZONE," wrote ESPN.

SEC fans are having a field day with this one.

"Georgia destroys Oregon Middle of the pack Florida beats the alleged best team in the conference, Utah The SEC is so much better than every other conference and it isn’t close," said Matt Jones.

Utah's path to the College Football Playoff basically just became impossible. Maybe next year, Utes.