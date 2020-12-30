Makeup Dates Set For College Football Playoff – Just In Case

The College Football Playoff is currently on as scheduled, but just in case things go awry, there is a contingency plan in place.

On Wednesday, College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN that if both of Friday’s semifinal games have to be postponed, the makeup date for the Rose Bowl will be January 11 while the makeup date for the Sugar Bowl will be January 12.

If one semifinal is postponed, it will be changed to January 11 while the other will go on as scheduled. Right now, the CFP title game is set for January 11, but if that game must be pushed back, it will be moved to January 18.

“Everyone is planning to play the games as scheduled,” Hancock said. “The teams, schools’ staffs and bowl staffs have been working really hard to provide an opportunity for the players. COVID procedures are in place at hotels and stadiums. We have prepared thoroughly, and we are ready. But it always makes sense to be prepared, even for circumstances we don’t believe will happen.”

College Football Playoff sets makeup dates if COVID-19 forces postponements – via @ESPN App https://t.co/H3B0HAiz4x — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 30, 2020

Thus far, we’ve seen multiple bowl games canceled due to COVID-19 issues, but the College Football Playoff doesn’t have that option. They have to get the games in at some point.

Right now, there’s a hope that everything will go off without a hitch.

“Of course, we will keep an eye on things and adapt if we have to,” Hancock said. “Bowl season has gotten off to an exciting start, and we’re planning for that to continue.”