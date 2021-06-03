Former ‘Last Chance U’ Star QB Malik Henry Signs With Pro Team

Malik Henry, one of the well-known stars of Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U,’ is back in the spotlight after signing with a professional team.

Henry, a former four-star recruit, began his career at Florida State. He spent just one season playing for then head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Seminoles before transferring to Independence (Kan.) Community College. Independence CC was the spotlight school of seasons three and four of Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U.’ Henry was coached by the controversial Jason Brown. Henry and Brown’s complicated relationship was a highlight of the season three.

After spending two seasons at Independence CC, Henry transferred to Nevada. He spent one season (2019) with the Wolf Pack, completing 53.8 percent of his throws for 593 yards and one touchdown with four interceptions in three game appearances.

Following his one season with Nevada, Henry seemingly disappeared from the spotlight – until now. Henry has signed with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League. It appears his football career isn’t over just yet.

Malik Henry at practice with his new indoor football team – Frisco Fighters pic.twitter.com/RfhLVPekKV — Last Chance U (@LastChanceUAlum) June 3, 2021

Malik Henry listed on the Frisco Fighters roster, an indoor football team based in Frisco, Texas. pic.twitter.com/JqIqVD2dyo — Last Chance U (@LastChanceUAlum) June 3, 2021

Malik Henry is officially listed on the Frisco Fighters’ roster. Here’s what the organization had to say about their new quarterback.

“Henry originally committed to Florida State before transferring to Independence CC, where he played one season and he saw action in two games, completing 19-of-43 of his passes for 237 yards and one touchdown,” Henry’s bio reads, via FriscoFighters.com. “Henry transferred to Nevada in 2019 and played in three games with the Wolf Pack, making two starts. He threw for 593 yards with a touchdown, completing 53.8 percent of his passes. Had a monster game against San Jose State where he threw for 352 yards including a 75-yard bomb for the Pack’s longest play of the year. Ran for seven yards on the season.”

Henry is one of three quarterbacks on the Fighters’ roster. Frisco, meanwhile, is 2-0 to start the season.