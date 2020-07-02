Man Pleads Guilty To Making Threat During Ohio State-Michigan Game

A man accused of making a disturbing threat during an Ohio State-Michigan football game has reportedly entered a guilty plea agreement.

Daniel Rippy was accused of threatening to harm Ohio State’s coaches and players during the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan in 2018. An indictment unsealed late last year in federal court alleged Rippy of sending the threat over Facebook.

“I’m seriously going to hurt the students and all of the players from the football team,” the suspect reportedly said.

Rippy is also accused of threatening “to injure or kill specific players, their family members and the head coach,” according to the document.

Daniel Lee Rippy, accused of threatening to shoot up Ohio State University and "seriously" harming the Buckeyes' football team, was arrested Sunday in California: https://t.co/TN9KE1jp3c — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) January 2, 2020

Rippy reportedly entered a guilty plea agreement on Wednesday in Columbus. He had previously pled not-guilty, but reportedly requested to change his plea in May.

From ESPN.com:

“Graphic threats of violence against anyone, but especially threats during high-profile events, are taken seriously and will be prosecuted,” said David DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. Rippy faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing, which has not been scheduled. He “understands and accepts” the terms of the plea agreement, his federal public defender, Soumyajit Dutta, said in a signed statement as part of Wednesday’s plea agreement.

Ohio State beat Michigan, 62-39, in that year’s game.