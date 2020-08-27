College Football Coach Has 2 Simple Questions Following NBA Boycott

Miami Hurricanes head football coach Manny Diaz is the latest prominent sports figure to react to the NBA’s decision to boycott today’s playoff games.

NBA players led the way today, opting to not play any of their three scheduled playoff games. The WNBA and MLB have since had teams decide to not play, too.

Diaz took to Twitter shortly following the news today. He had two simple questions for everyone.

“Time for hiding behind ‘what-about-ism’ on social media is over. Ask these two simple questions – Can things be better than they are now? And if yes, are we doing everything we can to make it so? Growth always comes in moments of discomfort!” he wrote.

Time for hiding behind “what-about-ism” on social media is over. Ask these two simple questions – Can things be better than they are now? And if yes, are we doing everything we can to make it so? Growth always comes in moments of discomfort! #Kenosha #VoteLikeYourLifeDependsOnIt — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) August 26, 2020

It will be interesting to see if any game protests spill into the college football world – assuming the games, happen, of course.

The 2020 college football season is scheduled to begin this weekend, but the three Power 5 conferences that are playing – the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 – aren’t beginning until September.

The NBA, meanwhile, is reportedly holding a player-led meeting to discuss the next steps for the postseason. While reports indicate most players are in favor of continuing to play, the postseason is very much in jeopardy.