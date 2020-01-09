Map Shows What Team Each State Is Rooting For In LSU-Clemson

In just few days, the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers will take the field for the College Football Playoff national title game.

LSU torched Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl behind eight total touchdowns from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow. Meanwhile, Clemson faced a much tougher test in Ohio State. The Tigers trialed 16-0, but used a stellar second half effort en route to a 29-23 win.

College football fans across the country will be glued to their TV’s when the Tigers kick off on Monday night. But who is everyone rooting for? We know Louisiana and South Carolina are pulling for their respective Tigers, but what about everyone else?

BetOnline.ag put together a map showing which states are rooting for which teams in the title game. They analyzed Twitter data and hashtags for each team and found that Clemson has the support of 26 states, compared to 24 for LSU:

This graph is the most fake news you’ll see all election year… pic.twitter.com/7sfytaWovT — Saturday Down South (@SDS) January 9, 2020

LSU’s 2019 season has been one of the most impressive runs in any given year. Head coach Ed Orgeron and Burrow are two fan favorites, but it’s clear America also likes Dabo Swinney and company.

LSU enters the title game as a 6-point favorite over the reigning champs. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.