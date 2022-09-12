Marcus Freeman Announces Crushing Notre Dame Injury News

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame's football season is going from bad to worse.

On Monday, a couple of days after their second loss of the season - a shocking upset loss to Marshall - head coach Marcus Freeman announced crushing injury news.

"Marcus Freeman says QB Tyler Buchner suffered a significant sprain in his AC joint (left shoulder) and will undergo surgery. Buchner is out four months, so most likely the rest of the season. Drew Pyne to start," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg tweeted.

It's a brutal blow to the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame is now 0-2 on the season, following losses to Ohio State and Marshall.