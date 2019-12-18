Mark Dantonio Getting Criticized For National Signing Day Comment

Today is one of the most-important days of the year for college football programs. It’s early National Signing Day. Top recruits across the country are solidifying their commitments to major programs.

Michigan State’s 2020 class isn’t shaping up very well. The Spartans have no four-star commitments. The class ranks No. 11 in the Big Ten, in front of only Indiana, Illinois and Rutgers.

Mark Dantonio’s team is coming off one of its most-disappointing seasons in years, as the Spartans went 6-6. The following recruiting comment from the head coach isn’t sitting very well with fans.

“I really don’t look at the stars. I just don’t,” he said.

He probably should.

There is no better predictor of team success in college football than recruiting class rankings. Look at the top of the 2020 class:

Clemson Alabama Ohio State LSU Georgia

Three of those programs are in the College Football Playoff. The other two are contending for it pretty much every year.

If you have to have success, you need to recruit well, and it’s tough to recruit well if you don’t care about a player’s star rating.