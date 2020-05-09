Mark Emmert Has Telling Comment On 2020 College Football Season

Will college football be played this year? Mark Emmert and the NCAA isn’t sure at the moment. But Emmert’s latest comments regarding football in the fall don’t appear too optimistic.

The NCAA is facing one major issue in regards to the upcoming football season. Different parts of the country are doing better than others when it comes to public health, meaning some college campuses will likely be open in the fall while others are closed.

This could create a scenario in which certain conferences play football this fall while others don’t. But it’s unclear if that’s a realistic outcome.

Both Emmert and Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby – along with the rest of the College Football Playoff Management Committee – came to an agreement in April that if students aren’t on campus in the fall, sports contests won’t take place. Emmert echoed that same sentiment on Friday.

“All of the commissioners and every president that I’ve talked to is in clear agreement: If you don’t have students on campus, you don’t have student-athletes on campus,” Emmert said, via College Football Talk. “. . . If a school doesn’t reopen, then they’re not going to be playing sports. It’s really that simple.”

Despite Emmert, Bowlsby and the rest of the College Football Playoff Management Committee being on the same page just a month ago, Bowlsby has since contradicted the NCAA’s statement.

“School has to be in session because football players on college teams are student-athletes,” Bowlsby said, via College Football Talk. “. . . That doesn’t necessarily mean that if the new normal becomes online education, in part or in whole, that football players or volleyball players or soccer players couldn’t be taking classes online just like the rest of the students. . . . I think that meets the criteria.”

As usual, Emmert doesn’t appear to be on the same page with conference commissioners. Who knows how this will play out in coming months.