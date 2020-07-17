Mark Hudspeth, the former head coach with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and assistant head coach at Mississippi State, is coming off of a very successful first year as head coach at Austin Peay. A few weeks ago, he made the shocking decision to resign from that position.

Hudspeth went 11-4 in his first year with the Governors. That run included a trip to the FCS Playoff quarterfinals. The season had certainly helped his coaching resume, and he was listed as a candidate for the Mississippi State head coaching job that eventually went to Mike Leach.

Early this month, he abruptly resigned. “This was not an easy decision, but a very personal one,” Hudspeth said in his statement announcing the decision. “I need to take some time away from the game with Tyla and the kids and I could not be more thankful for my time at Austin Peay and will be a fan forever. I will miss the players and coaches incredibly and will never forget their commitment to each other and this team and will return to coaching in the future at the right time.”

As it turns out, there was more to that situation. Austin Peay athletic director Gerald Harrison has revealed that Hudspeth was serving a 20-day suspension for “unacceptable conduct,” per The Leaf-Chronicle. His suspension was set to run through July 10, but he resigned a week before that.

In an email from Harrison to Mark Hudspeth, revealed through an open records request by the paper, the Governors AD cited “your recent unacceptable conduct and violation of sections 10.1.2 and 10.1.8 of your employment agreement” in handing down the suspension.

Via the report:

Section 10.1.2 of Hudspeth’s contract says “if the Athletic Director determines in his reasonable discretion that coach Hudspeth has willfully engaged in conduct that is clearly contrary to the character and responsibilities of a person occupying the position of Head Football Coach and which negatively or adversely affects the reputation of the University or its athletic programs in any material way.” According to Section 10.1.8, “Egregious personal conduct that is reasonably determined by the Athletic Director or President to negatively, adversely and materially affect the reputation or operation of the APSU athletics program.”

Harrison would not expound on what led to the suspension, or whether there was pressure on the coach to resign from his post.

“I’m just going to say that Coach Hudspeth resigned and I accepted that resignation,” Harrison told The Leaf-Chronicle.