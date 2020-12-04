Mark May Reacts To Lou Holtz Receiving Medal Of Freedom

Mark May and Lou Holtz may have butted heads about Notre Dame on the air at ESPN, but the pair actually like each other.

Earlier today, Holtz received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump. That’s the highest civilian honor in America.

May posted a congratulatory message to Holtz on Twitter, along with a picture of himself with the Holtz family.

“Congrats to my longtime friend and colleague [Lou Holtz] for receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” May wrote.

For years, May and Holtz worked alongside each other on ESPN shows like College Football Scoreboard and College Football Final.

When the topic of Notre Dame came up, the two would frequently needle each other. May never seemed too fond of the Fighting Irish, while Holtz, who won a national championship at ND, was a bit of a Domer Homer.

After they both were finished at ESPN, Holtz and May briefly co-hosted an internet college football show together.