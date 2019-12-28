Mark May Releases Score Picks For College Football Playoff Games

Longtime college football analyst Mark May has unveiled his score predictions for today’s College Football Playoff games. They are sure to fire up the respective fan bases involved in today’s games.

Unsurprisingly, May likes LSU and Clemson to win their respective games. He likes them both to win relatively comfortably, too.

Here are the score picks from the longtime analyst.

No. 1 LSU beats No. 4 Oklahoma, 47-26

No. 3 Clemson beats No. 2 Ohio State, 38-24

.@ClemsonFB has won 28 games in a row, how can you go against them? Their offense and defense are on fire. This is the first time @OhioStateFB will get tested this year & Clemson will win big. Game Analysis: https://t.co/oaBBC4Bipl@TheCrowdsLine #AllIn #GoBucks #CoachandMark pic.twitter.com/z1zdRcbc0F — Mark May (@mark_may) December 26, 2019

No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

Both games will be on ESPN.