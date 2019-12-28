The Spun

Mark May Releases Score Picks For College Football Playoff Games

Mark May talks before being laid off by ESPN.

Longtime college football analyst Mark May has unveiled his score predictions for today’s College Football Playoff games. They are sure to fire up the respective fan bases involved in today’s games.

Unsurprisingly, May likes LSU and Clemson to win their respective games. He likes them both to win relatively comfortably, too.

Here are the score picks from the longtime analyst.

No. 1 LSU beats No. 4 Oklahoma, 47-26

No. 3 Clemson beats No. 2 Ohio State, 38-24

***

No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

Both games will be on ESPN.


