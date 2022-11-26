Mark May Reveals Score Prediction For Iron Bowl

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 10: Former American college and professional football player Mark May attends the ESPN College Football Playoffs Night of Champions at Centennial Hall on January 10, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for ESPN)

Alabama will host Auburn this Saturday in this year's edition of the Iron Bowl. Oddsmakers currently have the Crimson Tide listed as 22-point favorites over the Tigers.

On Friday night, college football analyst Mark May revealed his prediction for the Iron Bowl.

"If Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs is healthy enough to play and their O-line can stick up and play, Alabama wins, 45–17," May tweeted.

Gibbs has 774 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 119 carries. When he's playing at his best, he occasionally shows shades of Alvin Kamara.

May added that Bryce Young has done an outstanding job of running Alabama's offense. He'll enter the Iron Bowl with 2,664 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and four interceptions.

If Auburn is going to pull off the upset at Bryant-Denny Stadium, it'll need big games from running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter.

Alabama and Auburn will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.