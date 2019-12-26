Mark May Gives Score Prediction For Ohio State vs. Clemson

Mark May is no longer on ESPN every day, but he’s still finding a way to troll Ohio State fans nonetheless. Wednesday, he gave his score prediction for the upcoming game between the Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers.

Dave Briggs of The Toledo Blade caught up with May, who had a few choice words for Ohio State supporters. Briggs asked May for his score prediction for the Fiesta Bowl as well.

May joked that he’s always loved Ohio State fans before taking it back. He also took a shot at the Buckeyes for failing to score against the Tigers in the playoff three years ago.

As for his prediction, he’s going with Clemson – by a score of 38-7.

Caught up with Mark May, who has a Christmas message for Ohio State fans in advance of the Fiesta Bowl. https://t.co/N69gDk6yOk pic.twitter.com/apimO7fMwQ — Dave Briggs (@DBriggsBlade) December 25, 2019

While the Tigers are favored, it’s only by a few points. Most expect the game to be fairly close. Clearly, May does not.

May, for years, has picked against the Buckeyes. It hasn’t always worked out well, but he’s continued to do it. As a result, most Ohio State fans aren’t very fond of him.

We’ll find out Saturday night if he’s right. The Buckeyes and the Tigers are set to square off at 8:00 PM ET.