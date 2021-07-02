Mark Richt Announces He’s Been Diagnosed With Parkinson’s

On Thursday night, longtime college football coach Mark Richt made an unfortunate announcement about his health.

The former Georgia and Miami coach announced he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Richt said he’s been “waddling around” which prompted him to make a public statement.

“I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what’s wrong,” Richt said in the statement. I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Truthfully I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACC Network!”

It’s awful news for Richt, who has fit in seamlessly as an analyst after leaving the sideline. The legendary head coach led both the Bulldogs and Hurricanes to prominence before deciding to step away from the game.

Starting in 2019, Richt began his analyst career with the ACC Network. Despite the disease, it sounds like he plans to continue in is role there.

Our thoughts are with Richt and his family.