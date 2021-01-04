Marshall Reportedly Targeting Former Star QB For Head Coach

Marshall football officially dismissed head coach Doc Holliday earlier today, and the Herd reportedly would love to replace him with a former star QB.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Marshall’s ideal candidate is Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Leftwich had an outstanding career for the Herd in the early 2000s before embarking on decade-long tenure in the NFL.

Given Leftwich’s current job and reputation as someone with a major future coaching in the NFL, it will probably be tough for Marshall to pry him from Tampa Bay. Can’t hurt to try though.

“It feels like a stretch that Marshall could woo him away from the NFL, but it’s a swing the Thundering Herd brass is expected to take,” Feldman wrote.

Whoever replaces Holliday will have some sizable shoes to fill. In 11 seasons at Marshall, he compiled an overall record of 85-54 with eight bowl appearances and a Conference USA title in 2014.

Holliday was named Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2020, and the Herd went 6-2 in bowl games under his watch.

This past season, Holliday led Marshall to a 7-3 record and a trip to the Camellia Bowl.