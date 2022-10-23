Look: Marshawn Lynch's NSFW Comment During ESPN Interview Is Going Viral

BELLEVUE, WA - NOVEMBER 13: Seattle Seahawks Running Back Marshawn Lynch attends an in-store appearance for the launch of BEASTMODE x PSD at Champs at Bellevue Square on November 13, 2015 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for PSD Underwear)

During this Saturday's game between Cal and Washington, ESPN had a live interview with former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch. It went as well as you'd imagine.

Lynch accidentally cursed twice while on air. He immediately realized that he messed up.

"I'm from the Bay Area but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherf---ers," Lynch said. "Oops! I mean, if these stands were how they were when we were here - that s--t kinda got me."

Unsurprisingly, this moment involving Lynch went viral on Twitter. People are calling it a priceless interview from the former Pro Bowler.

Lost in all the laughter is the fact that Lynch wants to see Cal's attendance go up.

Cal has a respectable 3-3 record this season, but it doesn't have a great home-field advantage.

Lynch was a star when he was at Cal. He finished his college career with 3,230 rushing yards, 600 receiving yards and 35 total touchdowns.