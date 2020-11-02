Marshon Lattimore Shares His Reaction To Punch By Bears WR

Sunday evening showed us one of the more serious NFL fights we’ve seen this season. Bears receiver Javon Wims took two full swings on Saints cornerback C.J. Gardener-Johnson, starting a scrum in the first half of the New Orleans-Chicago game.

Gardener-Johnson was involved in a more minor issue earlier in the game when he got in Bears receiver Anthony Miller’s face and poked him through the facemask. While not totally unprovoked, the action taken by Wims escalated the situation to a point it never needed to reach.

After a play was whistled dead, Wims made his was over to Gardener-Johnson in the middle of the field. The third-year receiver out of Georgia snatched the chain off the former Florida Gator’s neck and hit him with a mean right hook to the helmet.

Gardener-Johnson was either completely unaffected or too shocked to move after the first swing was taken. Either way the DB did a good job of not escalating the situation.

After the second unprovoked swing was thrown though, Gardener-Johnson’s teammates started coming to his aid.

Marshon Lattimore, who was on the other side of the field at the time of the thrown punches, said he would’ve helped out in a heartbeat.

“We had to turn up for (CJ),” Lattimore said. “That was a dirty play. We don’t play that. We’re grown men.”

Marshon Lattimore said he was on the other side of the field when Gardner-Johnson was punched, said he would've helped him if he had been over there. Said: "We had to turn up for (CJ). That was a dirty play. We don't play that. We're grown men." — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 2, 2020

After a short scuffle, the referees were able to break everything up. Wims was immediately ejected from the contest and will likely face a suspension and/or fine from the NFL this week.

The Saints went on to win in a closely-contested 26-23 overtime game.