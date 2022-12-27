Marvin Harrison Jr. Reacts To Being Underdog vs. Georgia

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a catch in front of Kenzel Lawler #2 of the Utah Utes during a 48-45 Ohio State Buckeyes win at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Ohio State enters the College Football Playoff semifinal in unfamiliar territory.

The Buckeyes were favored throughout the season, including a nine-point edge heading into last month's 45-23 loss against Michigan. However, they're 6.5-point underdogs for Saturday's Peach Bowl against Georgia.

Per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors, star Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison doesn't mind the team's underdog status entering what's essentially a road game at Mercedez Benz-Stadium.

"I think we always thought it was 'Ohio Against the World' for this game," Harrison said. "I'm glad we play them in Atlanta, kind of in their home arena. I've always liked being the villain or the underdog in these big games, so I'm excited to do that."

Via ESPN, quarterback CJ Stroud also didn't express any concern over the spread during Tuesday's media availability.

"I wouldn't say that I feel like an underdog," Stroud said. "I do feel like people are counting us out, but that's fine. We've been counted out plenty of times."

Georgia enters the matchup 13-0 with a 25.9-point average margin of victory. The line arguably shows considerable respect to Ohio State, as the Bulldogs earned all but one win by at least 10 points.

The defending champions are understandably favored, and that should remain the case if they advance to face Michigan or TCU for the national title.

Ohio State will attempt to upset Georgia this Saturday night. The monumental matchup begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.