Matt Leinart Explains Why Spring Football Would Be ‘Catastrophic’

The reality of regular season college football being played in the spring looks increasingly likely. Former USC star Matt Leinart is not a fan.

This afternoon, Leinart called spring football an “absolute terrible idea” on Twitter and said he would get into his opinion more on television later. In response, USC beat writer Ryan Kartje asked why Leinart felt that.

The Fox Sports studio analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner outlined a handful of reasons and hinted that there were more he did not mention due to the constraints of Twitter.

“The affects of playing two “football seasons” in one calendar year on these kids bodies would be catastrophic,” Leinart explained. “No recovery time, bodies still growing. There would be great risk involved. You’d also have many players sitting out. The list goes on…”

These all appear to be valid concerns. Typically, teams play two 12-game seasons over the span of about 17 months with plenty of time for athletes to recuperate. Now, you would be asking players to squeeze in two full seasons in a 12-month span essentially.

Also, the reality is that dozens of top players would sit out this spring as a means of protecting their draft status. Not saying Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields would be two of those guys, but would it really make sense for either of them to play next spring when they’re going to be picked high in the 2021 NFL Draft regardless?

As much as Leinart’s qualms are based in reality, there is another harsh aspect of reality to contend with here: college football is big money, and schools can’t afford to miss a full season.

