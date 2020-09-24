Former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart released his first “Heisman Hopefuls” list of the 2020 season this week.

Leinart’s top five Heisman Trophy contenders will be updated regularly. For now, he’s going quarterback-heavy, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering how the award is regularly won by signal callers.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence tops off Leinart’s rankings, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. Lawrence has hit on 30 of 37 passes for 519 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Tigers’ first two games, easy wins over Wake Forest and The Citadel.

“The numbers are ho-hum because of who they play,” Leinart said in regards to Lawrence. “I mean, he threw the ball nine times against The Citadel last week. But in his last 10 games, he has 33 touchdowns, zero interceptions. We both love this guy. There’s not a lot left to say about him with what he’s been able to accomplish and what he’s doing on the football field.”

Behind the Clemson star is Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Miami’s D’Eriq King, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler. Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, is the only one of the group who has not played a regular season game yet.

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt asked Leinart who he might have his eye on outside of the quarterback position, and the first person he cited was Alabama running back Najee Harris. It should be noted that nine of the last 10 and 12 of the last 14 Heisman Trophy winners have been quarterbacks.

However, the two non-QBs to win during that span were both Alabama running backs–Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry–so perhaps Harris can make some noise.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Clemson running back Travis Etienne also earned mentions from Leinart

[ 247Sports ]