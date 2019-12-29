1 College Coach Is Reportedly The “Hot Name” In NFL Circles

The NFL head coaching market is set to really heat up in less than 24 hours. “Black Monday,” typically a day full of firings, is set to take place on Monday. Several franchises will soon be looking for a new head coach in official fashion.

A couple of big-time college football names have been linked to the market. Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer are both expected to draw interest from teams.

Another college football coach is reportedly the “hot name,” though.

According to FOX insider Jay Glazer, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is the name everyone is mentioning.

“The hot name out there is this guy, right over here — Matt Rhule, Baylor head coach,” Glazer said on FOX NFL Sunday, per 247Sports. “In one year, would stray your New York Giants. Very hot name. If you want a guy who’s going to come in and build your culture, even though he’s a college guy — he’s not a pro guy, he’s a college guy — he is really hot. He’s on, I think, every list that I’ve gone over with, the owner or general manager, he’s on pretty much every one of those. Lincoln Riley has a $4.5 million buyout, but I think some teams will still kind of look at him. And some teams are sniffing around about Urban Meyer.”

Rhule is finishing his third season at Baylor. He’s led the Bears to a Sugar Bowl appearance against Baylor.

This is not the first time Rhule has been linked to NFL jobs – it happened last offseason – but perhaps this will be the time he makes the jump.