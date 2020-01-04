Earlier this week the Baylor Bears faced off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl. The Bears looked outclassed for much of the first half before mounting a comeback attempt in the second half.

However, when quarterback Charlie Brewer was knocked out of the game, Baylor couldn’t complete the comeback bid, falling 26-14.

In the days following the game, the major storyline revolving around the Baylor program is the future of head coach Matt Rhule.

After leading Baylor to an 11-3 season – just two years after going 1-11 – Rhule emerged as a legitimate head coaching candidate for NFL teams.

According to the latest report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, two NFL teams have already scheduled interviews with the Bears head coach.

Rapoport revealed the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants will speak to Rhule about their head coaching vacancies.

#Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has a big week ahead in the NFL world: He’s scheduled to interview with the #Panthers on Monday, I’m told. He has the #Giants this week, as well, and that is expected to be Tuesday. Will the coveted candidate leave college football? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020

Rhule emerged as a candidate for NFL jobs last season. He interviewed with the New York Jets, but reportedly passed on the job.

After another, more successful, season at Baylor, Rhule could finally be headed to the NFL. He worked as an assistant coach for the Giants in 2012 before landing his first head coaching gig at Temple.

Stay tuned for the latest on Rhule.