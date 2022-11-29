Matt Rhule Reportedly Bringing Longtime Assistant To Nebraska

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule reportedly won't come to Nebraska alone.

Per Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, the head coach is expected to bring along longtime assistant Ed Foley. The 55-year-old has worked alongside Rhule at Temple, Baylor, and the Carolina Panthers.

Foley worked at six schools, including as Fordham's head coach, before joining Temple in 2008. He became Rhule's assistant head coach from 2013 to 2016 and the interim head coach for the 2016 Military Bowl after Rhule accepted Baylor's job.

Foley stayed at Temple for two more seasons before joining Rhule's Baylor staff as an analyst in 2019. He then followed Rhule to the NFL as Carolina's assistant special teams coach. The Panthers dismissed Foley when firing Rhule amid a 1-4 start.

It's unclear what role Foley would assume for the Cornhuskers, who signed Rhule to an eight-year, $74 million deal after going 4-8 this season. The 55-year-old will bring over three decades of coaching experience to Nebraska's staff.