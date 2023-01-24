Matt Rhule Reveals Mindset Before First Nebraska Season

DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Baylor Bears reacts during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule is ready to embark on his first year as Nebraska's football head coach.

The Cornhuskers went 4-8 in a disappointing season that saw the program fire Scott Frost in September. After his own turmoil with the Carolina Panthers, Rhule will look to bring prestige back to the Big Ten program.

Appearing on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast (h/t Saturday Tradition), Rhule wants to hit the ground running by building a winning culture in 2023.

"I always say to myself, when you go to a place, the first thing you have to do is establish your foundations of how do we work ... I don’t want this to be a slow burn, I feel like that year for them was last year."

Rhule hopes his Nebraska tenure will start differently than his last two college stops.

Temple went 2-10 in his first season. After going 6-6 the following year, they won 10 games in 2015 and 2016.

He then jumped to Baylor, which went 1-11 in his opening year. However, the Bears improved to 7-6 in 2018 and 11-3 in 2019, leading Rhule to get an NFL job in Carolina.

Rhule said he respects Nebraska's players, who "just kept battling" through Frost's firing and multiple close losses. He's "excited" for the upcoming season and wants a "humble" team.

"I don’t know how good we are yet, but I just know this: I know we’re starting from a place of a big, physical-looking group, and I think we’ve done a good job in recruiting so far," Rhule said.