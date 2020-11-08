Texas Tech’s Coach Made The Dumbest Call Of The Season Tonight

Two-plus months into the 2020 college football season, Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells wins the award for dumbest call of the year.

Texas Tech is going to lose to TCU on Saturday night. The Red Raiders are trailing the Horned Frogs by 16 points with time running out.

Before TCU went up by 16 points, Texas Tech had the ball in Horned Frogs territory, trailing by nine points with just less than three minutes remaining. On second and four from the 20-yard line, Wells opted to go for a field goal.

Seriously.

Yes, it was a two-possession game at that point, but there was still plenty of time left, and Texas Tech was very much in position to go for a touchdown. Instead, Wells opted to kick a field goal. Fittingly, the kick missed.

Matt Wells just attempted a FG on 2nd and 4. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/vxahNGB9TM — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 8, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Texas Tech fans are furious with the move.

“Matt Wells cost Tech a chance to win this game. (Max) Duggan never has a chance to do that if Wells doesn’t think he is the smartest guy in the run,” one fan tweeted.

“Okay that’s it. Matt Wells, you’re gone dude.. you go for a FG on 2nd down and three time outs? You’re a clown! Fire his a–,” another fan added.

“Whatever in-game strategy book Matt Wells has read during his career sure ain’t the one the rest of the coaches in the game have been reading. What a stupid decision to kick that FG,” one fan said.

It’s about as bad as it gets, folks.

Texas Tech fell to 2-5 on the season with today’s loss, while TCU improved to 3-3.