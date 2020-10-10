Movie star Matthew McConaughey is a Texas fanatic, given the fact that he was both born in the state and attended the university. He has a message for Longhorns supporters on Saturday morning.

Ahead of the team’s annual rivalry contest with Oklahoma, McConaughey took to Twitter with a simple note for his fellow UT fans:

“Get your horns up.”

McConaughey included a photo of himself making the gesture on the sidelines during a Texas game.

McConaughey isn’t just a casual Texas fan – he regularly attends games and finds his way to the team’s sideline during big contests. He’s also given motivational speeches to the team’s players on numerous occasions over the years.

McConaughey’s Longhorns are in desperate need of a win if they’re to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race. One problem – Oklahoma may be more desperate for a win. The Sooners have started the season 1-2 with losses to both Kansas State and Iowa State.

This year’s Red River Rivalry contest will kick off at Noon ET, per usual. You can be assured that McConaughey will be glued to his television watching the broadcast on FOX.