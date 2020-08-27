Max Kellerman’s Comment On SEC Football Fans Is Going Viral

ESPN’s Max Kellerman commented on SEC football fans during Thursday’s edition of First Take.

The SEC is one of three Power 5 conferences aiming to play college football this fall. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 have both canceled their fall seasons.

It was brought up on First Take that the SEC season getting canceled could have an effect on President Trump’s re-election campaign, as it would make a lot of people in the south angry.

Kellerman addressed that idea on the show.

“You made the argument a couple weeks ago, you thought if SEC football wasn’t played that could swing the general election because people in Trump’s base would be very upset that they didn’t have football, which is practically a religion down there,” Kellerman said this morning, per Outkick. “I disagreed because he would simply shift blame because the pandemic is raging. They seem to be susceptible to very low quality information and easy to propagandize and almost immune to facts. Because, as Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s advisor, said, they have alternative facts. If they stay in their propaganda silos — like the Fox News propaganda silo — it wouldn’t matter what happened because they’d say the handling of the pandemic has been great. The handling of the pandemic has been the worst in the industrialized democratic world, by far. By far, in the United States, at a federal level, it’s been a disaster. And as a result we’re dealing with this pandemic. And yet I didn’t think that would affect voters because the blame would be shifted.”

“If the NFL doesn’t play football — I think the NFL players have a lot of power here — if they don’t play football, at a certain point, the core will remain but the [NFL] football base goes all throughout the country,” he continued. “It doesn’t just hit one or another’s political base, but insofar as there’s a such thing as swing voters still, it would absolutely affect some of them. If the NFL season isn’t played or it’s interrupted, as a result of social justice issues — and of course we all understand this is against the backdrop of the pandemic … I know we exist in this sports bubble and we have this outsized idea of the effect of sports, but I think that might actually have political consequences in a general election.”

As Outkick the Coverage notes, the SEC has a blockbuster television deal with ESPN and ABC.

The full First Take segment can be seen below: