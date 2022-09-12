McKenzie Milton Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights looks to pass in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

McKenzie Milton played quarterback at UCF for Scott Frost prior to the coach's departure for Nebraska.

On Sunday, the Huskers fired the program's prodigal son, who returned home to lead the school's football team in 2018.

This evening, Milton took to social media to react.

"Wherever Scott Frost lands that University will be lucky to have him. Bummed it didn’t work out for him at Nebraska but let’s not be quick to forget what he did at Oregon & UCF. Best offensive mind & coach I had the pleasure to learn from," Milton wrote.

Milton is clearly still a fan of his former head coach.

It will be interesting to see where Frost lands following his departure from Nebraska.

He certainly doesn't need a job, as he got $15 million with his firing on Sunday.