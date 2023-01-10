McKenzie Milton's Comment On Georgia's Titles Is Going Viral

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights looks to pass in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

As Georgia continued its romp over TCU in the national title game Monday night, former UCF and Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton shook the table.

On Twitter, Milton contended that if Alabama and Ohio State didn't each lose their best wide receiver in last year's national championship and this year's semifinal respectively, Georgia would have zero national championships instead of the two they will have after tonight.

"As good as Georgia has been the past two years if Jameson Williams &. Marvin Harrison Jr. don’t get hurt against them Georgia would have zero National Championships," Milton tweeted.

Without a doubt, there are some Alabama and Ohio State fans nodding their heads. Williams and Harrison Jr. were major in-game losses.

Georgia fans are probably reading Milton's argument and rolling their eyes, or worse. However, it's impossible to prove or disprove what Milton is saying; it is totally up for debate.

All that really matters is that the all-time record shows Georgia is the first back-to-back college football champion in a decade.