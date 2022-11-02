Look: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Son, An Emerging Quarterback Recruit
Chase Herbstreit, the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is starting to make a name for himself. The sophomore quarterback for St. Xavier (Cincinnati) recently turned a lot of heads with his performance against Fairfield.
Herbstreit threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win last Friday.
MaxPreps referred to Herbstreit as a "promising quarterback prospect" following St. Xavier's win over Fairfield.
Of course, the Herbstreit family knows a thing or two about football. Chase's older brothers, Tye and Zak, play at the collegiate level.
Tye is listed as a wide receiver on Clemson's roster. Zak, meanwhile, is a tight end at Ohio State.
Some of Herbstreit's best throws from this season have surfaced on Twitter.
Here's a touchdown pass against Life Christian Academy:
Zack Poff of MaxPreps put together a highlight reel of Herbstreit's last six games at St. Xavier. He has made some impressive throws.
We shouldn't really be surprised by Herbstreit's arm. After all, his father was a quarterback for Ohio State from 1989 to 1993.
Herbstreit will take the field this Friday for a showdown with Archbishop Moeller.