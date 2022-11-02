Look: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Son, An Emerging Quarterback Recruit

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 29: Kirk Herbstreit plays catch before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 29, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Chase Herbstreit, the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is starting to make a name for himself. The sophomore quarterback for St. Xavier (Cincinnati) recently turned a lot of heads with his performance against Fairfield.

Herbstreit threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win last Friday.

MaxPreps referred to Herbstreit as a "promising quarterback prospect" following St. Xavier's win over Fairfield.

Of course, the Herbstreit family knows a thing or two about football. Chase's older brothers, Tye and Zak, play at the collegiate level.

Tye is listed as a wide receiver on Clemson's roster. Zak, meanwhile, is a tight end at Ohio State.

Some of Herbstreit's best throws from this season have surfaced on Twitter.

Here's a touchdown pass against Life Christian Academy:

Zack Poff of MaxPreps put together a highlight reel of Herbstreit's last six games at St. Xavier. He has made some impressive throws.

We shouldn't really be surprised by Herbstreit's arm. After all, his father was a quarterback for Ohio State from 1989 to 1993.

Herbstreit will take the field this Friday for a showdown with Archbishop Moeller.