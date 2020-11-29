Megan Rapinoe Reacts To Historic College Football Moment

College football history was made on Saturday afternoon.

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. Fuller did not attempt any field goals, but she kicked off to start the second half.

Fuller’s kick was a good one, as it squibbed down the right sideline, making it un-returnable. The kickoff return team had to fall on the ball at roughly the 35-yard line.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum shared his reaction to the moment on Sunday morning.

“Well, first of all, it’s something none of us thought we’d see,” he said. “But I would put it close to the very top in terms of not only historical moments, but inspirational moments. We’ve seen the pictures and the tweets from around the country of young girls and how they reacted to it.

“What’s particularly interesting, I think, is when we’ve had so many endless debates of whether we should have sports or not, that moment yesterday turned out to be one of the most memorable and unforgettable of this year. That, to me, is something I didn’t think we’d be saying in the year of COVID.”

United States women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe was very happy to see it.

Rapinoe is definitely not alone in feeling that way.

Congrats to Sarah on her historic accomplishment.