Potential Top 10 Pick Reportedly Had Drug Test “Flagged” At NFL Combine

A potential top 10 pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL draft reportedly has his drug test flagged at the NFL Combine earlier this offseason.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, former Louisville star Mekhi Becton’s drug test was flagged. It’s unclear what caused him to fail the test.

Rapoport reported the former Cardinals standout did not have any failed drug tests in college. Regardless of the flagged test, Rapoport made it clear this shouldn’t impact his draft status.

“If Mekhi Becton has no further flagged tests or issues in 60 days, ‘he will thereafter assume the same status as Players who have never been referred to the Intervention Program,'” Rapoport said.

Becton is one of the top tackle prospects in the draft. A group of four offensive tackles are expected to go off the board in the top 15 picks: Becton, Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills and Tristan Wirfs.

With just under a week until the draft, now is when teams air out the dirty laundry of the top prospects. Teams hoping that player will fall in the draft, bring up past misdeeds – like a failed drug test at the combine.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see if it works and Becton falls.