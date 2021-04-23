Mel Kiper Jr Predicts How Far QB’s Could Fall In 2021 Draft

In just one week, the 2021 NFL draft officially kicks off from Cleveland as college football’s best wait to hear their name called.

The first round of the draft could make history, with the top quarterbacks coming off the board early. Everyone and their mother knows the Jacksonville Jaguars will be selection Trevor Lawrence when the draft kicks off.

Just a pick later, the New York Jets are expected to draft former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. After that, it’s a toss-up between three other top options: Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields.

All three are expected to come off the board very early on. But just how far could the five quarterbacks fall in the draft?

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr attempted to answer that question. He thinks all five quarterback will be off the board by the No. 11 pick.

Here’s what he said, via 247Sports:

“I think it’s 10 or 11 on a trade up. I think that’s where you have a team like New England, Chicago, or the Washington Football Team looking to move up … it would be at 10 or 11,” Kiper said. “That’s the lowest a quarterback would fall. If it gets into that spot with New England, Chicago, or the Washington Football Team, all bets are off.”

The draft unofficially starts at No. 3, with the San Francisco 49ers on the clock. Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones have all been mocked to the 49ers at various points this offseason.

After that, the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos could all be in the quarterback market. Of course, teams like the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears could trade up as well.

The draft kicks off on April 29.