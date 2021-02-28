Mel Kiper Sees ‘A Little’ Tom Brady In 1 Quarterback Prospect

Getting compared to Tom Brady as an NFL Draft quarterback prospect is never fair, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t similarities between the seven-time Super Bowl champion and a young prospect.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. admitted that he sees “a little” Tom Brady in one of the quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

That quarterback, Mac Jones, could end up in New England.

“I hate to say, but he kind of has a little bit of Brady in him,” Kiper said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I’m not saying he’s ever going to be Tom Brady. He wouldn’t be close, probably. But he has that competitiveness, and he’s so smart — he picked that offense up [at the Senior Bowl] like it was nothing. Other quarterbacks were struggling with the verbiage and — ‘boom!’ — he was in and out of the huddle quicker than anybody I’ve ever seen.

“Then he sees the field. He’s tremendously accurate to all levels. He doesn’t have the ‘wow’ arm, like Brady didn’t either coming into the league. And like Brady, he’s not real mobile, not a runner. But biding time, slipping and sliding, he did it in the championship game. So there are some similarities there.”

Jones is coming off a sensational junior season at Alabama. He’s projected by most to be an early to mid selection in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Will the Patriots be lucky enough to land him at No. 15?