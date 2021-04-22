Mel Kiper Reveals His No. 1 College Football Quarterback

With the 2021 NFL Draft only a week away, draft talk will soon exclusively return to 2021 college football season. Heading into that season, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has revealed his No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, Kiper went against the grain of people who believe North Carolina QB Sam Howell will be the top QB for 2022. Instead, he’s picking Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler to be the top QB selected. He believes Howell will be the second-highest taken.

“I think when you look at a guy like Spencer Rattler, I think he’ll be the No. 1 quarterback, coming out of Oklahoma,” Kiper said, via 247Sports. “I think Sam Howell, North Carolina, will be the second-highest-rated quarterback.”

Rattler is coming off a solid season as Oklahoma’s starter in 2020. He completed 67.5-percent of his passes for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions en route to Big 12 and Cotton Bowl title wins.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. picks Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler over North Carolina's Sam Howell as 2022 NFL Draft's early No. 1 quarterback:https://t.co/irlGBWvAl1 pic.twitter.com/vmqxtseVXf — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 22, 2021

Sam Howell is no slouch though. In his two years as a starter, the Tar Heels quarterback has been nothing short of great.

He has 7,227 passing yards and 68 touchdown passes against 14 interceptions in 25 games for North Carolina. This past year he completed 68.1-percent of his passes – 15th in the nation and second in the ACC.

2021 will be a vital year for both quarterbacks as they jockey to prove who the better NFL prospect is.

Who do you think will be the top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft?