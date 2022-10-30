Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates his team’s win against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night.

A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was furious, saying some of his players were injured.

Video of the fight has gone viral on social media.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday morning that he will be complying with law enforcement.

"As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very high at the conclusion of our rivalry game at Michigan Stadium, there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk," he announced.

"In complete cooperation with law enforcement, the Big Ten Conference and MSU and UM leadership, we will evaluate the events in Ann Arbor and take swift and appropriate action."

Suspensions are likely coming.

Michigan defeated Michigan State, 29-7, at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night.