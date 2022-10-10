Mel Tucker Has Brutally Honest Admission On Fan Base

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 16: Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks to an official on the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during a college football game on Oct. 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan State suffered its fourth straight loss when getting trounced by Ohio State on Saturday.

Some fans left Spartan Stadium before the clock mercifully ended the 49-20 game. Per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, MSU head coach Mel Tucker feels no animosity toward anyone that gave up on his team early.

"Quite frankly, I don't have an expectation of unconditional support from anyone in my life," Tucker said. "Period. Maybe a handful of people."

The Spartans dropped to last place in the Big Ten East at 2-4. Rutgers is the only other Big Ten team winless in conference play this season.

Tucker said the fans will provide the team more support when they earn it via improved play.

"What do I say to the fans? We need to play better football so you can be proud, a brand of football out there that you expect," he added. "And then we'll get more of what we want from our fans."

Tucker said one observer described MSU's encounter with Ohio State as a "JV vs. varsity" game. However, he's not frustrated over another double-digit shortcoming because "frustration gets you nowhere."

After getting outscored by 81 points over the last four games, the Spartans will try to rebound against Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.