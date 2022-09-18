Miami Fans Are Not Happy With Mario Cristobal: Fans React
Miami fans finally understand why Oregon fans were not upset when Mario Cristobal departed Eugene for Coral Gables last year.
Cristobal has made a number of questionable clock-management decisions vs. No. 24 Texas A&M this Saturday night.
To make matters worse, his offense came away with just three field goals in four trips to the red-zone. It's a disaster, to say the least.
As if things aren't already bad enough, Cristobal's special teams are a mess just like the unit was at Oregon.
"Miami fans getting a taste of that sweet, sweet Mario Cristobal Game Management ™ that Oregon fans enjoyed so much," said Alex Kirshner.
"Turned on Miami vs Texas A&M and I here Chris Fowler open the second half saying 'Miami special teams miscues being the difference in this game,'" said Matt Prehm.
"Name a better duo than Mario and using timeouts on the first drive of a half," QB11 wrote.
"Unfortunately for Miami, Mario Cristobal brought his game management skills from Oregon. Down 8, 2nd and 30, under 5 minutes to go, Miami goes underneath for 5 yards, then a QB run, wastes time at the LOS and then a punt. Horrible," said Dan Wolken.
Good luck, Miami. The Hurricanes are in for a wild ride with Mario Cristobal at the helm.
Miami trails Texas A&M 17-9 late in the fourth quarter. Catch the rest of the action on ESPN.