Miami Football Has Made A Decision On The 'Turnover Chain'

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Robert Knowles #20 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with the turnover chain after recovering a fumble against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami's famous "turnover chain" is no more.

According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal is ditching the large 10-karat gold chain the team has used to celebrate takeaways since 2017.

Cristobal, who's entering his first year with the program, said the chain is "not part of our culture" anymore.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated added that the chains are no longer in the football office's display case. He theorized that they're "now somewhere in the team’s equipment room, possibly never to see light again."

Miami recorded 31 takeaways when introducing the turnover chain in 2017. The regalia became synonymous with the program over the last five years.

However, the chain apparently doesn't align with Cristobal's vision for the team. This cut could signify a more business-like approach to his players, but plenty of fans will rue the loss of a fun way to honor a defender for making a game-changing play.