Miami QB D’Eriq King Sends Message After Devastating Knee Injury

Miami QB D’Eriq King saw his 2020 season with the Hurricanes end on the lowest of low notes as he suffered a torn ACL in a Cheez-It Bowl loss to Oklahoma State. But King is determined to recover from his injury better than ever.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, King quoted the “Citizenship of a Republic” speech that Teddy Roosevelt famously delivered in 1910. He quoted the iconic “The Man in the Arena” passage that has come to signify those who take on great responsibilities.

It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.

That speech has been quoted by some of the most powerful men in the world for decades. But in recent years it has been used more often by athletes or for athletes.

LeBron James has had “#ManInTheArena” written on his shoes in the past. Politicians like Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela and Richard Nixon have cited the speech too.

D’Eriq King will need a lot more than a motivational quote to get him through his latest bout of adversity though.

His torn ACL is likely to sideline him for most of 2021. If the surgery goes well, he may be back with the Hurricanes in time for fall training camp.

King completed 64-percent of his passes for 23 touchdowns with only five picks as Miami went 8-3 in 2020. They’ll be relying on him to take another big step forward as they try to return to the top of the ACC in 2021.

Can D’Eriq King overcome this injury and return to form next season?