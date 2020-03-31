Micah Morris, No. 11 OT In 2021, Names Final 5

One of the nation’s top offensive linemen recruits in the country took a step closer to making his college commitment on Tuesday.

Micah Morris, a four-star offensive lineman from Georgia, took to Twitter to trim down his recruitment list. The talented recruit decided only five schools are the right potential landing spots for him.

The 6-foot-4, 316-pound standout for Camden County High School is the No. 11 offensive tackle recruit in the nation. Unsurprisingly, the Peach State native included Georgia among his five finalists.

But who else made the list? Alabama, Florida, Florida State and South Carolina were the four other programs to be included in Morris’ top five.

Here’s the announcement.

Morris made visits to Florida State in January, Georgia in February and Florida in March before the NCAA shut down recruiting for the time being.

Kirby Smart and company are the heavy favorites to land the top recruit. Georgia has done an incredible job building the trenches over the past few years.

According to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions, the Bulldogs have an overwhelming chance to land Morris.

He’s the No. 7 recruit from the state of Georgia and the No. 73 overall recruit in the 2021 class.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see where he wants to go.