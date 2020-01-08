Former Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Michael Bishop announced some scary health news on social media this week.

Bishop, 43, announced that he suffered a stroke.

“Thanks for all your prayers!” Bishop wrote on Monday. “I had a small stroke and a blood clot behind my left ear. I’m recovering well and will have upcoming rehab to regain my strength. EMAW.”

Bishop is one of the greatest players in Kansas State history. He played for the Wildcats in the late 1990s and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1998. Bishop was a first-team All-Big 12 quarterback and a consensus All-American that year, as well.

Bishop recovering from the small stroke and blood clot is good news, but it’s still scary.

The former Kansas State quarterback is one of the best quarterbacks in Big 12 history. Bishop started his career at Blinn Junior College and spent one year at Independence Community College. He committed to Kansas State over several other major programs, though many of them wanted him to play defensive back.

Bill Snyder played Bishop at quarterback, where he starred. He finished his career with 5,715 yards of total offense.

Get well soon, Michael.