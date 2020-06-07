Michael Trigg, No. 5 TE Recruit, Names Top 10 Schools

Seffner (Fla.) Christian Academy four-star tight end Michael Trigg made a significant announcement regarding his recruitment on Sunday.

Trigg, who holds almost 50 scholarship offers, has trimmed his list considerably. He’s down to a top 10, which he revealed this afternoon.

In alphabetical order, Trigg’s top 10 consists of Auburn, Illinois, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina and USC.

Missing from the list is Florida State, which appeared to be a strong contender for Trigg for a while.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Trigg is the No. 5 tight end in the 2021 recruiting class. He’s also the 23rd-ranked senior prospect in the state of Florida and the 153rd-overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

“We view as a future tight end with significant upside in the right system and with development will be a Power Five impact starter and a mid round NFL Draft pick,” reads the 247 scouting report for Trigg. 247Sports’ Barton Simmons projects Trigg will be a third day pick in the NFL Draft and compares him to current Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett.

While football appears to be Trigg’s future, he’s also an outstanding basketball player. Florida State and USF have offered the shooting guard for his abilities on the hardwood, according to Rivals.